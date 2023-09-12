Bad Bunny doesn’t let fan backlash affect who he dates.

The Puerto Rican rapper — who has been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner since February — declined to confirm whether or not she was his girlfriend in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

However, the pair were seen making out last month at Drake’s gig at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — told the magazine of fan criticism when it comes to romance rumours: “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

He went on, “There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the hitmaker spoke about whether he wants to settle in Los Angeles, get married and have children.

He insisted “impossible” when it comes to seeing himself in L.A. forever.

Despite most people assuming he lives in a “30-room mansion,” Bunny insisted, “I’ve been looking for the perfect place in Puerto Rico to create my dream home for a long time,” adding, “I hope to live here forever.”

The musician added of whether he wants marriage and children, “No. I don’t think so,” adding as the reporter questioned whether he ever wanted that, “Not ever, but not now.”

Bunny also spoke about only speaking English for “specific people,” telling the mag: “It’s just that I feel more comfortable in my own language. I think in Spanish, I feel in Spanish, I eat in Spanish, I sing in Spanish.”

However, he added, “with some people, I speak English—with some specific people.

“With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before,” he said, again, not confirming exactly who he was talking about.

Read “Bad Bunny on Sex, Social Media, and Kendall Jenner” by Michelle Ruiz in Vanity Fair’s October issue — on newsstands September 19 — and on VanityFair.com.