9/11 is a difficult day in the Davidson household.

On Monday, as the world marked the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Pete Davidson’s mother Amy took a moment to remember her late husband, Scott.

“Happiest days of my life and I didn’t know it 💙Never forget and always be grateful 💙,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of images of Scott and their family.

Davidson’s father, a firefighter, died at the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks.

“My dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9/11. I got picked up by my mom,” he said on “Real Ones” podcast earlier this year. “She didn’t tell me what was going on for, like, three days.”

The comedian added, “She kept telling me, ‘Dad’s at work,’ ‘He’s coming home,’ whatever. I had no idea.”

After being “grounded” from watching television for several days, Davidson recalled, “Then one night, I turned on the TV and I just saw my dad on the TV. I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And they were like, these are all the firemen that are, like, dead.”

He continued, “It was weird because we didn’t know he was dead for, like, three weeks. They were finding people, you know? They were pulling people out of s**t, and there was just some sort of hope. Like, it was just up and down and nobody knew how to deal with it.”

Over the years, Davidson has been open about losing his father during the attacks, including in the semi-autobiographical 2020 film “The King of Staten Island”, directed by Judd Apatow.