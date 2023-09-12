Steve Harvey is slamming rumours, once again, surrounding him and his wife.

On Monday, the “Family Feud” host addressed the misconceptions people have about his wife, Marjorie Harvey, regarding the early timeline of their relationship and Steve’s last marriage, particularly those who believe Marjorie had something to do with his previous marriage ending.

People have been stirring up rumours that Marjorie cheated on Steve with a personal chef and bodyguard.

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Slams Rumours About His Wife Marjorie Cheating On Him: ‘Lord Have Mercy’

“The woman I married is a good woman,” the comedian said on Monday’s broadcast of the “Steve Harvey Morning Show”. “She’s the best thing to ever happen to me. She’s God-fearing, she’s loyal, she’s faithful, and she’s a kind and loving person. I don’t care what nobody say—and y’all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t. She was nowhere around that.”

The TV personality further shut down rumours by detailing the start of his and Marjorie’s relationship. According to Steve, his wife, 58, entered his life a year after the finalization of his divorce from Mary Shackelford.

“I got divorced in 2005. My marriage was over when the ‘Kings of Comedy’ was out,” Steve, 66, said, referencing the Spike Lee-directed 2000 documentary-comedy he appeared in alongside fellow comedic geniuses Cedric the Entertainer, Bernie Mac and more.

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Apologizes For ‘Negative’ Tweet Posted By Staffer: ‘I’m So P**sed Off’

“Y’all ain’t know that though, did you? It was over then. It wasn’t worth a quarter then,” he continued. “It took us this long to get to the divorce, that’s when the official paperwork came out.”

He went on to recount 2005, when he “had nothing.”

“I lost the radio show we were on in L.A. on May 23, and I lost the only TV show I had on May 10. Steve Harvey had no money,” he shared. “Got with Marjorie on New Year’s Eve, met her, talked to her. She was with her kids in Hawaii, we got together in 2006, we had nothing. She didn’t marry into no riches. I had nothing when I asked her to marry me at the end of 2006.”

Steve praised his wife for standing by him despite the fact that he had nothing to his name. In time, opportunities began to come Steve’s way and things later worked out in his favour.

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Pens Emotional Love Letter To Wife Marjorie: ‘You Gave Me Peace’

Steve even received an apology from his radio co-host Shirley Strawberry for her leaked phone call remarks about the comedian and his wife, in which she told her estranged husband that Steve allegedly fears Marjorie and that she looks down on other people.

Strawberry claimed she didn’t intend to add fuel to the drama — as seen in the clip below — but rather apologized for “running her mouth.”