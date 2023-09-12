Click to share this via email

Ethan Hawke attends the premiere of "Wildcat," at the the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Toronto.

Ethan Hawke wasn’t missing his “Wildcat” TIFF premiere on Monday for anything.

The actor walked the red carpet at the Canadian film festival in Toronto alongside his daughter, Maya Hawke.

When questioned if it was true that Ethan had jumped on a Greyhound bus to make it to the premiere, she admitted to People, “He did! Everyone’s talking about it!”

“He had to take the bus here ‘cause all the flights got cancelled,” the “Stranger Things” star added of her dad.

Ethan continued, “Three flights cancelled, then I was like, ‘I’m not gonna miss this because of some airport.’

“So, I went to port authority and hopped the bus.”

Director Ethan Hawke and his daughter Maya Hawke attend the premiere of “Wildcat” at the the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Toronto. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/CP Images) — Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/CP Images

Ethan — who travelled with his wife Ryan and producing partner — insisted that nobody was bothered by his celebrity status on the bus.

“Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus,” he told the mag, noting that “nobody’s comfortable” when travelling that way.

Ethan pointed out “nobody cares at all,” before saying of how he passed the time: “I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it.”

Ethan managed to make it to customs just before dawn before anyone recognized him, People shared.

The actor directed his daughter Maya — who stars as Flannery O’Connor — in the upcoming flick, with Laura Linney, Rafael Casal, Philip Ettinger and more being among the star-studded cast.

“Wildcat” “follows the life of writer Flannery O’Connor while she was struggling to publish her first novel.”