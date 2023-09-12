Whoopi Goldberg is back.

After missing the season premiere of “The View” last week due to COVID, the co-host was back, and she had a very important viral video to discuss.

“I have to lead this off by saying we do not condone violence on this show,” she began. “But there was a story that happened last month in Montgomery, Alabama where a riverboat captain [with] 227 passengers was trying to dock his boat in the spot he’s supposed to be in.”

She continued, “The co-captain, who happened to be Black, went to confront this pontoon boat that was in the way … So a fight ensued and something happened that we have not seen.”

Playing clips from the video of the brawl, Goldberg remarked, “Black people came out of nowhere. We dropped out of the sky. It was crazy.”

One of the biggest moments in the video, which sparked plenty of memes on social media, involved one of the brawlers hitting another person with a folding chair.

“The memes are off the hook. I am wearing a folding chair,” Goldberg said, revealing a necklace with a small, folding chair pendant on it.

On Twitter, viewers were laughing up a storm over the host’s tribute to the fight.

Wow lol Whoopi has a folding chair necklace! #theview — Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) September 11, 2023

not Whoopi comin back to #theview with a silver folding chain necklace & talking bout the Montgomery brawl 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ♻️ 🌎 (@ajkstewart) September 11, 2023

Those white folks in #Montgomery learned that day!!! 🤣🤣🤣 I still have my folding chair on standby!! 🤭 #TheView pic.twitter.com/OaBChu1rdr — Wayne Pittman, Jr. ♑💪🏿😈👅🌊 (@Sony12Play) September 11, 2023

Whoopi is really wear a folding chair around her neck lmaooo #theview — He’s a Rick Houseeeee (@RickyKavin1213) September 11, 2023

Talking about the lessons to be learned from the brawl video, Goldberg said, “What we all take away from this is, if we don’t want to be hit, we do not hit other people. When somebody is doing their job, let them do their job.”