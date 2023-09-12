Olivia Rodrigo is speaking out about those Taylor Swift fallout rumours.

Rodrigo openly discussed how Swift was her idol after she burst onto the music scene with her smash hit “drivers license” in 2021.

However, fans have since theorized that the pair might have had a fallout, spotting clues including them allegedly not having any interactions at the 2023 Grammys and Swift choosing Sabrina Carpenter — who hit headlines after fans thought “drivers license” was about her supposedly dating Rodrigo’s ex Joshua Bassett — to open for her “Eras Tour” in Latin America.

The roots of the speculation go back to Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, that was released in May 2021.

Swift was credited on the album track “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”, which interpolated her 2017 song, “New Year’s Day”.

Swift was also credited on Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” for its alleged interpolation of her song “Cruel Summer”, with Rodrigo giving a credit to St. Vincent, a co-writer on Swift’s song, as well, amid a rumoured dispute over the credits.

Fans have since speculated that Rodrigo’s Guts leading track “vampire”, that was released in June, could’ve been about her alleged rift with Swift, as well as fans linking the album track “The Grudge” to the “Love Story” hitmaker.

Despite all the theories, Rodrigo shut down any rumours of a feud in an interview with Rolling Stone.

She insisted, “I don’t have beef with anyone.

“I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say.

“There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories,” Rodrigo added.