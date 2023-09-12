Aaron Rodgers’ season is over just as it was getting started.

On Tuesday, the New York Jets announced their star quarterback will be out for the rest of the NFL season after the team’s first game of the regular season.

The news confirmed fans’ worst fears after witnessing Rodgers get injured during their game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, after just four plays.

After undergoing an MRI, the team said on Tuesday that Rodgers had torn his left Achilles, NFL.com reported.

On Twitter, the Jets wrote, “Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you’ve made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12.”

While the Jets managed to pull off a victory against the Bills in overtime, the loss of Rodgers for the rest of the season is likely to seriously affect their prospects.

2021 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will step in as starting quarterback.

40-year-old Rodgers hasn’t missed a game due injury since 2017. He was traded to the Jets in April. Before that, he had played for the Green Bay Packers since being drafted in 2005.