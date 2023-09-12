Taylor Swift stepped out in Manhattan for a dinner date with her A-list pals.

On Monday night, the megastar was spotted getting dinner at New York’s Emilio’s Ballato Italian restaurant, where she was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, and Cara Delevingne.

Swift — who’s been spotted over the past week at the city’s Electric Lady Studios where she’s been busy re-recording her next “Taylor’s Version” project, the re-release of her 2014 album, 1989 — looked stylish in a light blue skater mini dress, paired with denim platform heels, gold jewellery and a white purse.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid spotted leaving Emilio’s Ballato Italian restaurant in Manhattan, New York City. — Photo: Backgrid

The Grammy winner was joined by her longtime pal Blake Lively — their friendship dates back to 2015 — and her husband Ryan Reynolds. Lively donned a plunging blue and yellow patterned mini dress beneath a chic blue coat with a matching round purse and pink stilettos as she locked hands with her hubby, who sported a casual look in a pink shirt, paired with black pants and white sneakers. Reynolds, as the gentleman he is, was also seen helping his wife get into their vehicle as the couple departed the longtime Italian restaurant and celebrity hangout spot.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hold hands while leaving Emilio’s Ballato Italian restaurant in Manhattan, New York City. — Photo: Backgrid

Meanwhile, Hadid rocked a trendy black top with oversized black jeans, complete with white socks and polished square-toe loafers.

Kravitz looked effortlessly chic in a white maxi skirt, black cardigan and bright red ballet flats as she headed out with boyfriend, Tatum, who sported baggy black pants with a white tank top, blue button-up, and white sneakers.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum seen exiting Emilio’s Ballato Italian restaurant in Manhattan, New York City. — Photo: Backgrid

As for Delevingne, the model nailed a monochromatic look in an olive-toned set, paired with a white T-shirt, matching sneakers, and a black beanie.

📸 | @TaylorSwift13 with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz last night! pic.twitter.com/TuLzhbKaCe — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) September 12, 2023

It appears Swift has been in good company as she enjoys her time off in NYC. The “I Can See You” hitmaker is currently on a break from travelling and performing for her incredibly acclaimed “Eras Tour”.

Last month, she attended the rehearsal dinner for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding in New Jersey with Tatum, Kravitz, Delevingne and more, followed by the couple’s star-studded wedding.