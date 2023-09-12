Presented by: Shark Beauty

It’s that time of year again – TIFF season! And for our ET Canada reporters, that means stepping onto the red carpet in style and connecting with your favorite celebrities. This year, we’ve upped the glam factor with our official hairstyling partner, Shark Beauty.

Brittnee Blair from ET Canada had the privilege of sitting down with stylist Cree Barrocks ahead of the ET Canada Glam Jam, presented by Shark Beauty. Together, they uncovered the secrets to achieving the perfect red carpet look using the Shark FlexStyle. We’re breaking it down step by step, so you can be red carpet-ready anytime, anywhere.

When asked about the vibe she was going for at the event, Brittnee opted for luxurious locks with plenty of volume, allowing her natural curls to shine. The FlexStyle proved to be the ultimate tool for this, thanks to its versatile attachments, including the diffuser, which makes styling all hair types a breeze.

To kick things off, Cree began by dampening Brittnee’s hair with water and applying a light hold mousse to tame any frizz before attaching the FlexStyle’s diffuser.

Now, it’s time to diffuse. Start by placing the diffuser at the roots, gently cupping your curls with your hand and lifting the hair towards your scalp. Hold for a few seconds before moving on to the next section. This technique helps create volume and enhances the natural curl pattern. As you diffuse each section, scrunch your hair upwards towards your scalp to encourage curl formation and reduce frizz.

Once the hair is dry, it’s time to switch to the concentrated nozzle attachment to add more volume. Focus the nozzle’s airflow at the roots, where you want to maximize volume. Use your free hand to lift and hold the hair at the roots as you blow-dry.

When you’ve achieved the volume you desire, you’re nearly finished! Apply a bit of hairspray to tame any flyaways, and voila, you’re red carpet-ready!

Having one versatile tool like the Shark FlexStyle is essential, especially during festival season when you’re on the go, and it comes with the added bonus of preventing heat damage. But wait, there’s more! Shark Beauty has an incredible lineup launching this fall, featuring The Shark SpeedStyle and The Shark SmoothStyle.

The Shark SpeedStyle lets you go from wet to dry in record time. Whether you want voluminous, sleek, shaped blowouts with a high-gloss finish, or bouncy, defined curls, the choice is yours.

The Shark SmoothStyle is designed to straighten and smooth hair with heated comb technology, leaving you with a healthy, voluminous finish. Use Wet Hair Mode for wet-to-dry volumizing or Dry Hair Mode to straighten, align, and smooth.

So, what are you waiting for? This festival season, rock your best hair ever with Shark Beauty.