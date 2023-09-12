Click to share this via email

The boys from NSYNC are reuniting.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that the iconic boy band will be getting back together for 2023 MTV VMAs later that night, though they will not be performing.

Instead, the members of the band will be there to present an award during the big show.

Rumours of a reunion had begun to circulate even before the news was confirmed, after Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass were all spotted in New York in recent days.

Timberlake was seen taking in a match at the US Open, while Fatone was out on the street, posing with fans for photos.

Bass was also seen in Manhattan grabbing drinks.

Though JC Chasez wasn’t actually seen in New York, he was pictured in a social media post by his manager flying aboard a private jet.

Chris Kirkpatrick was not seen in the city either, though he did post a 9/11 tribute featuring a photo of a New York Fire Department firetruck.

NSYNC haven’t performed together since the VMAs in 2013, and they haven’t released any new music since the early 2000s.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will broadcast live from Prudential Center in New Jersey at 8 p.m. ET.