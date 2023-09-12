Later this month, the Kar-Jenner family will return for season 4 of “The Kardashians”.

A new trailer for the upcoming season sees the fan-favourite family’s lives pick up where they left off in season 3 with ongoing tension between sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, in which Khloé is heard telling their mom Kris Jenner that the two “are still going at it.”

Later in the clip, Kourtney is even heard calling the SKIMS founder “a witch.”

READ MORE: ‘The Kardashians’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date: Everything We Know

While things are “always changing” in the Kar-Jenners’ lives, the family continues to move forward, as Khloé notes nothing can break them down.

Momager Kris adds that it’s her responsibility to “make sure that I keep my family together.”

“The Kardashians” season 4. — Photo: Disney+

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner navigate their single lives, with no mention of Kendall and Kylie’s current rumoured boyfriends — Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet, respectively.

Snippets throughout the two-minute preview see Kendall at this year’s Met Gala — where she was later spotted at an afterparty with Bad Bunny — Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement with husband Travis Barker and Khloé trying to steer “sensitive times” with ex, Tristan Thompson.

“The dynamic is changing. Everyone’s lives are going in different directions,” the Good American founder says.

Check out the full trailer in the clip below.

Think you know the whole story? Think again. Watch the official season 4 trailer of #TheKardashians now and stream September 28, only on Disney+ Canada. pic.twitter.com/kHdByxQGgm — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) September 12, 2023

READ MORE: ‘The Kardashians’ EP Says Show Will Run Until North West’s Marriage, Reveals It Has Been Picked Up For Two More Seasons

“The Kardashians” season 4 premieres September 28, exclusively on Disney+ in Canada, with new episodes every Thursday. The first three seasons are available to stream now on Disney+.