Raquel Leviss isn’t ready to be friends with Tom Sandoval.

On Saturday, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star returned to Instagram with a post from her trip to a flower farm, but she didn’t appreciate a comment left by her ex.

“I’ve been dreaming of a place like this,” Leviss wrote in the caption of the post.

On Tuesday, Leviss celebrated her 29th birthday, and in a comment on her post, Sandoval wrote, “Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

In a post on her Instagram Story, Leviss thanked everyone for their birthday wishes.

Photo: Raquel Leviss/Instagram

But to make sure nobody confused her for thanking Sandoval for his comment, Leviss followed it up with another Story post revealing she blocked her ex.

Photo: Raquel Leviss/Instagram

“Ok bye!” she captioned the post.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with Leviss, behind the back of his then-girlfriend and co-star Ariana Madix.

After the affair went public, Leviss and Sandoval also split.