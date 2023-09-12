Ariana Grande is laying it all out there.

In a new skin care routine video for Vogue, the Grammy winner got emotional while opening up about her decision to stop getting Botox and lip fillers.

“Botox, I stopped in 2018, because I just felt so… too much. I just felt like hiding”

“Our relationships to beauty are so personal. Like, we’re here talking about ‘beauty secrets.’ Isn’t the secret that we all just want to feel our best and to be loved?” she said.

“Full transparency—as a beauty person, as I do my lips—I’ve had a ton of lip filler over the years. And Botox I stopped in 2018, because I just felt so… too much. I just felt like hiding,” Grande continued, starting to choke up. “Didn’t expect to get emotional.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Parts Ways With Scooter Braun As Her Manager

The 30-year-old went on, “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not, since I getting fillers and Botox. And maybe I’ll start again one day, I don’t know. To each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful I do support.”

“Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? I might, yeah!”

Grande also shared her thoughts about aging, telling fans, “I know for me, I was just like, ‘Oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more. And I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Unveils Live London Performance Of ‘Baby I’ For ‘Yours Truly’ 10th Anniversary Rerelease

Finally, she added, “Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? I might, yeah! But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss if we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets. F**k it, let’s lay it all out there.”