Calling all parents, aunties and uncles!
We’ve scoured the virtual shelves of Amazon Canada to bring you the most engaging deals for your precious bundle of joy that’ll have you and your little one smiling ear to ear. This week’s shopping spree is about fun and savings, from crib essentials to diaper deals.
So scroll down because we’re showing you the coolest, cutest and most budget-friendly baby buys you won’t want to miss.
READ MORE: The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes For 2023 — From Taylor Swift To Barbie
Summer Infant baby safety gates and bouncers (Up to 41% off)
HelloBaby Monitor with Camera and Audio (25% off)
Price: $105, 25% off its original price of $139.
Baby products by Munchkin (Up to 34% off)
Anesky Kids Camera (23% off)
Price: $33, 23% off its regular price of $43.
Musical Keyboard Playmat (46% off)
Price: $24, 46% off its regular price of $45.
Baby Washcloths 24-pack (Up to 15% off)
YIVEKO Waterproof Bed Pad (Up to 23% off)
Lictin Baby Feeding Set (Up to 21% off)
LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board (23% off)
Fisher Price baby seats, potty, toys and more (Up to 17% off)
Peekapoo Disposable Changing Pad Liners – 100 Pack (10% off)
Price: $62, 10% off its regular price of $69.
Baby Playpen with Mat (20% 0ff)
Price: $135, 20% off its regular price of $169.
READ MORE: Best Deals On Amazon Canada This Week, Including Laptops, Luxury Beauty Favourites & More
Phillips Baby Essentials (Up to 30% off)
Huggies Diapers (Up to 21% off)
Maxi Cosi strollers, high chairs and car seats (Up to 33% 0ff)
lulumoon Muslin Swaddle Blanket – 2 Pack (10% 0ff)
Price: $26, 10% off its regular price of $29.
Childproof Door Lever Lock (20% off)
Price: $12, 20% off its regular price of $15.
BabbleRoo Diaper Backpack (Up to 22% off)
Potty Training Underwear – 10 Pack (Up to 20% off)
Vtech Baby Monitors (Up to 37% off)
Baby Playpen (21% off)
Price: $79, 21% off its regular price of $99.
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.