Calling all parents, aunties and uncles!

We’ve scoured the virtual shelves of Amazon Canada to bring you the most engaging deals for your precious bundle of joy that’ll have you and your little one smiling ear to ear. This week’s shopping spree is about fun and savings, from crib essentials to diaper deals.

So scroll down because we’re showing you the coolest, cutest and most budget-friendly baby buys you won’t want to miss.

READ MORE: The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes For 2023 — From Taylor Swift To Barbie

Summer Infant baby safety gates and bouncers (Up to 41% off)

(L-R): Summer Infant products
(L-R): Summer Infant products — Photos (L-R): Amazon

HelloBaby Monitor with Camera and Audio (25% off)

HelloBaby Monitor
HelloBaby Monitor — Photo: Amazon

Price: $105, 25% off its original price of $139.

Baby products by Munchkin (Up to 34% off)

Munchkin Products
Munchkin Products — Photos: Amazon

Anesky Kids Camera (23% off)

Anesky Kids Camera
Anesky Kids Camera — Photo: Amazon

Price: $33, 23% off its regular price of $43.

Musical Keyboard Playmat (46% off)

SANMERSON Piano mat
SANMERSON Piano mat — Photo: Amazon

Price: $24, 46% off its regular price of $45.

Baby Washcloths 24-pack (Up to 15% off)

Orighty washcloths
Orighty washcloths — Photo: Amazon

YIVEKO Waterproof Bed Pad (Up to 23% off)

YIVEKO
YIVEKO — Photo: Amazon

Lictin Baby Feeding Set (Up to 21% off)

Lictin
Lictin — Photo: Amazon

LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board (23% off)

ScriMemo
ScriMemo — Photo: Amazon

Fisher Price baby seats, potty, toys and more (Up to 17% off)

Fisher Price
Fisher Price — Photo: Amazon

Peekapoo Disposable Changing Pad Liners – 100 Pack (10% off)

PeekAPoo
PeekAPoo — Photo: Amazon

Price: $62, 10% off its regular price of $69.

Baby Playpen with Mat (20% 0ff)

ZEEBABA
ZEEBABA — Photo: Amazon

Price: $135, 20% off its regular price of $169.

READ MORE: Best Deals On Amazon Canada This Week, Including Laptops, Luxury Beauty Favourites & More

Phillips Baby Essentials (Up to 30% off)

Phillips
Phillips — Photo: Amazon

Huggies Diapers (Up to 21% off)

Huggies
Huggies — Photo: Amazon

Maxi Cosi strollers, high chairs and car seats (Up to 33% 0ff)

Maxi Cosi
Maxi Cosi — Photo: Amazon

lulumoon Muslin Swaddle Blanket – 2 Pack (10% 0ff)

lulumoon
lulumoon — Photo: Amazon

Price: $26, 10% off its regular price of $29.

Childproof Door Lever Lock (20% off)

Jolik
Jolik — Photo: Amazon

Price: $12, 20% off its regular price of $15.

BabbleRoo Diaper Backpack (Up to 22% off)

BabbleRoo
BabbleRoo — Photo: Amazon

Potty Training Underwear – 10 Pack (Up to 20% off)

BIG ELEPHANT
BIG ELEPHANT — Photo: Amazon

Vtech Baby Monitors (Up to 37% off)

Vtech
Vtech — Photo: Amazon

Baby Playpen (21% off)

Fanbufan
Fanbufan — Photo: Amazon

Price: $79, 21% off its regular price of $99.

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.