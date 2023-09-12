Simu Liu is a true Swiftie.

ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier recently got to chat with the Canadian actor on the set of his new Cheetos commercial, and he had to ask about Liu’s trip to see Taylor Swift in concert.

“I knew that the bracelets was going to be a thing. I was very lucky.”

Liu attended the singer’s Eras Tour stop in Seattle, where he tweeted photos of the many friendship bracelets he got from fellow fans.

“You know, I knew that the bracelets was going to be a thing,” he said, adding, “I was very lucky.”

The “Barbie” actor explained that he was seated in a VIP tent, and fellow Swifties ended up coming to him to give him their bracelets.

“Everyone kind of knew that I was there,” Liu said, adding, “People lined up to give me friendship bracelets. So I put as many as I could over like my wrists and arms.”

As the number of bracelets kept growing, a security guard brought out a tub for fans to drop them in.

“I was like, ‘This is so meaningful to me, but I wish that I could wear it all, you know?’ But I did. I did keep it. I kept all of them. I think there’s hundreds,” Liu said. “I didn’t even count the specific number. But now they’re sitting in my living room in a vase.”

‌When Tavernier suggested he could do a raffle to guess how many bracelets are in the vase, Liu pointed out, “But then I would have to sit and count to make sure. I don’t know if I would.”

Calling the Eras Tour concert an “incredible show,” Liu also said that he saw “a ton of Canadians” there.

“Your Canadian fans love you and I just want them to have the experience that I had when I saw you. And it was fantastic”

“It was just a great time. She’s fantastic. It’s like a Super Bowl every night for her, which if you if you think about it, is insane because there’s one Super Bowl a year, but there’s like over 30, there’s so many of these shows and she’s just going out over and over, night after night and just absolutely crushing it. Fans love it. It was just amazing to be a part of that,” he added.

Talking about Swift coming Canada, Liu said, “Your Canadian fans love you, and I just want them to have the experience that I had when I saw you. And it was fantastic, it was life-changing. And I hope that you will give Canadians that opportunity and change their lives as well.”

After months of Canadian fans wondering if and when Swift would bring the Eras Tour north of the border, this summer she announced six shows in Toronto in November 2024.