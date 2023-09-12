Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow paid tribute to her dad on what would have been his 50th birthday on Tuesday.

The “Fast & Furious” star — who shares Meadow, now 24, with Rebecca Soteros — passed away in a tragic car accident at age 40.

Meadow wrote, alongside an old black and white photo of the pair, “Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍

“Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know.

“You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day,” Meadow added.

Paul starred as Brian O’Conner in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, with Meadow turning one of her favourite photos from the movies into a T-shirt to raise money for the Paul Walker Foundation.

Meadow’s tribute came after she honoured her father earlier this year by appearing in the “Fast X” movie.