Taylor Swift is at the center of more romance rumours, with a report claiming that she’s been spending time with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

According to The Messenger, Swift and Kelce, who was instrumental in the Chiefs’ victory at this year’s Super Bowl, have been seeing each other recently.

“Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told the outlet. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

In fact, it was back in July that Kelce expressed his desire to meet Swift when, during an episode of the “New Heights podcast with his brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, her revealed he’d made her a gift: a bracelet that contained his phone number.

During the podcast, reported the New York Post, Kelce discussed his plan to present her with the bracelet when she played Kansas City during her Eras tour, but revealed he was unable to get backstage and see her.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce explained, “so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

The messenger has reached out to reps for both Swift and Kelce for comment.