Cameron Marley Buffett is remembering his late father.

Over the weekend, the son of singer Jimmy Buffett shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to his dad, who died on Sept. 1 at age 76.

“My dad lived the happiest, most fulfilling life anyone could,” Cameron wrote, alongside a photo of them together on a deck by the sea.

“We had an amazing relationship and I miss him so much. He had an amazing gift of being able to see the positive in everything, and I will try to do the same, for him,” Cameron continued.

Jimmy, best known for his hit “Margaritaville”, died from a rare carcinoma. He is survived by his wife Jane, and his three children.

On his official website over the weekend, Jane wrote about her late husband.

“As Jimmy said a few months ago, ‘growing old is not for sissies. These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies,” she wrote.

“One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives,” Jane added. “Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love. There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us.”