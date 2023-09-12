Demi Lovato isn’t rushing into anything.

This week, the 31-year-old appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and talked about her relationship with Canadian musician Jutes.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Jutes Professes His Love For The Singer On Her 31st Birthday: ‘The Most Beautiful And Talented Person’

Asked about whether marriage is in the cards for the couple, Lovato revealed that she and her boyfriend have had that conversation.

“I think it’s important not to rush that.”

“We’ve talked about it,” she said. “It’s been about a year and a half [of dating], so we’re taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it’s important not to rush that.”

Lovato and Jutes went public with their relationship in August 2022, and have posted about each other on Instagram.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Leaves ‘The Masked Singer’ Judges In Shock With Surprise Appearance

“I’m in an amazing relationship,” the singer told Stern. “My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we’re growing together and it feels so healthy.”

When asked how they first met, Lovato said, “We actually met in the studio. So he’s an artist, but he’s also a songwriter,’ she added of their first meeting. He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him. I like texted my friends on the side and was like, ‘He’s so hot!'”