Ethan Hawke and his daughter Maya Hawke touched down in Toronto over the weekend for the TIFF premiere of their film “Wildcat”.

As the cameras flashed at every angle of the red carpet walk, Maya stopped for a chat with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, where she discussed what it’s like to act collaboratively with her dad on set.

“Just saying like, ‘Great. We can move on.’ That is the best compliment you can possibly get as an actor.”

What is the best reaction she gets from her dad when she nails a scene? Simply moving on to the next scene.

“Meaning we’re going to move on to the next shot. I think anything more than that it throws off the process. But just saying like, ‘Okay, great. We can move on.’ That is the best compliment you can possibly get as an actor,” explained the “Stranger Things” alum.

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike halting Hollywood, Hawke is still grateful to be promoting her latest film.

The 25-year-old actress revealed she’s been given a waiver during the strike, and supporting festivals is “important to the livelihood of the film industry and are working in opposition against massive studios.”

“To be a part of this was always my end goal for this project,” she added.

“Wildcat”, directed by Ethan Hawke, depicts the tale of American novelist Flannery O’Connor as she struggles to publish her first novel.

Hawke reveals how much she connected to the role and maintains that the “intense addiction and crippling self-doubt” of the character related to inspired her.

“Wildcat” is currently playing at TIFF.