Get ready for one last season of “new sexual experiences, personal growth, love, laughter, tears, friendship” and more, as Netflix unveils a new trailer for the upcoming season of “Sex Education”, which will also mark the series’ last.

Among the high-profile additions to the cast are “Nanette” comedian Hannah Gadsby, “Schitt’s Creek” alum Dan Levy,” and Jodie Turner-Smith.

“This season marks the last hurrah for the Moordale gang, who have graced our screens since 2019. It’s now time to get those tissues ready and say goodbye with eight new episodes, including a bumper series finale running to 83 minutes,” notes Netflix.

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College,” notes the season’s logline. “Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Sex Education Season 4. (L to R) Mimi Keene as Ruby, Asa Butterfield as Otis in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023.

Sex Education Season 4. (L to R) Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023.

Sex Education Season 4. Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2022

Sex Education Season 4. (L to R) Edward Bluemel as Sean, Emma Mackey as Maeve in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023.

Sex Education Season 4. George Robinson as Isaac in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023.

“Sex Education” stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

The final season of “Sex Education” arrives on Friday, Sept. 21.