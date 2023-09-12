It’s been two weeks since the launch of “Strike Force Five”, the featuring late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

Since the podcast’s debut episode, Fallon has become mired in controversy after an incendiary Rolling Stone exposé in which “Tonight Show” staffers share allegations that Fallon was responsible for creating a “toxic workplace.”

Listeners of the podcast, however, have likely noticed that Fallon’s elephant in the room is never mentioned.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, there’s a very good reason for that: the 12 “Strike Force Five” episodes were recorded before RS broke the story.

Fallon was reportedly blindsided by the story, and held a Zoom call with “Tonight Show” staffers last week in which he and showrunner Chris Miller addressed the accusations.

“It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends … I feel so bad I can’t even tell you,” Fallon said, via THR.

Fallon also insisted that he never wanted to “create that type of atmosphere” on his late-night show. “I want this show to be fun,” he said. “It should be inclusive for everybody.”