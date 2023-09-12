Click to share this via email

Hold onto your pumpkin spice lattes, horror fans, because Netflix just dropped the trailer for Mike Flanagan’s “The Fall of the House of Usher”.

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ — Photo: Netflix

Imagine a world where wealth, privilege and power come at a chilling cost. Meet the Usher siblings, Roderick (played by Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline (Mary McDonnell). They’re the brains behind the Fortunato Pharmaceuticals empire, living it up at the world’s top. But beware, for their shadowy family history is about to catch up with them in a most dreadful way.

In this series, based o the eerie book by Edgar Allen Poe, the Usher clan is plagued by a woman from their past, and she’s on a mission to settle some unfinished business.

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ — Photo: Netflix

Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill and more are joining Greenwood and McDonnell on this rollercoaster.

Flanagan, the mastermind behind this saga, is also stepping into the director’s chair alongside Michael Fimognari. Together, they’ll be bringing four blood-curdling episodes each.

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ — Photo: Netflix

According to Carla Gugino, who plays a pivotal role, it’s “batsh*t crazy” in the best possible way. According to Variety, she teases that there’s dark humour, but it also delves deep into the soul.

October 12th is the day when “The Fall of the House of Usher” will creep into your Netflix queue.