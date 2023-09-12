Click to share this via email

Jessica Chastain has returned to TIFF to promote her latest film, “Memory”.

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel caught up with Chastain, who shared her love of the film festival and for Toronto itself.

“I love to see a woman own her power like that.”

“I’m really happy to be back here. I love Toronto. I’ve made, I think, six movies here,” she said.

After some words about her support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes, and the rousing reception that “Memory” received at the recent Venice International Film Festival, she opened up about recently meeting Taylor Swift when she took in one of her shows on the Eras tour.

“I had so much fun,” Chastain gushed.

“She’s such a cool gal,” she said of Swift.

“She writes her music, she was playing the piano and playing the guitar, and singing the songs,” she continued.

“There were many times when she was just on that stage all by herself, 65,000 people, and just owning the space,” Chastain added. “I love to see a woman own her power like that.”