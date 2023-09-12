Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event" at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

Meghan Markle joined husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany on Tuesday, where she addressed the crowd.

As People reports, the Duchess of Sussex made her debut appearance at the Family & Friends party after jetting in from the couple’s home in California.

In her remarks to the audience, Markle shared a special shoutout to their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

“It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party,” she said.

“Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home,” she continued.

“Getting milk shakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you,” she continued.

“It is amazing, and I hear the week so far has been off to a good start — is that right?” she said, eliciting cheers from the audience.

She went on to praise the work of Fisher House Foundation, which hosted the event; the foundation provides housing for families of wounded veterans while they’re hospitalized.

“I was fortunate to go and visit one of their houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago and I was so moved by everything that they do. As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family,” she shared.

“So I’m really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I’m grateful for all of you that are here. We’ve also received a few gifts from the Canadian team. We got a bracelet and on that bracelets they put the initials of one of the people who wasn’t able to make it here tonight,” Markle told the crowed.

“There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can’t be here [with] you, they are here in spirit. Thank you, thank you also for this amazing band and we’re looking forward to such a fantastic week,” she said, before concluding: “Have the best time, we’re cheering for you, and we can’t wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so so much.”