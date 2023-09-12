Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon tied the knot in 1982, and while it hasn’t always been smooth sailing, the couple has weathered the storms of matrimony for more than 40 years.

In a new interview with E! News, Sharon revealed the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

“We’re both oddballs,” she explained. “I might look quite normal, but normal is not a word I use often. We were two wild young people that found each other.”

As she also pointed out, marriage is something that both partners need to work at.

“No relationship is easy,” she said, “and you have to work at it. You get your ugly times, your bad times and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you’ll work through.”

She also honed in on the importance of “accepting people for what they are,” and realizing attempts to change a partner are doomed to fail.

“They’ll never be what you want them to be,” she said. “You have to accept them. There are good and there are bad parts. If you love them enough, you’ll accept it and realize that you can’t change it.”

She also points to their family’s candid, warts-and-all approach to life, something she said contributed to the success of their reality show, “The Osbournes”.

“If you fake it, you get found out at the end of the day,” she said.

“You always do. Nobody gets away with it. We’re basically like everybody else and we don’t pretend to be something we’re not. I think that it’s very important to know who you are and what you are. We have a certain rawness that people like,” she continued.

“There are some of the pieces of Ozzy that were caught on film are just absolute classic,” she added. “It doesn’t even have to be something he said. You know, just the look on his face.”

In fact, she said she’s eager for the day that their grandchildren can watch “The Osbournes”.

“That’s the best gift I could ever give them,” she said. “To know what their grandma and grandpa were like. ‘Here it is kids, the good, the bad and the ugly!'”