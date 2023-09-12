*NSYNC fans were shook when the iconic boy band staged a surprise reunion on the stage of the MTV VMAs, with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone joining forces to present the award for Best Pop Video.

One fan who couldn’t prevent herself from some serious fangirling was Taylor Swift, who positively lost it while sitting in the crowd.

When the award went to Swift and she took to the stage to accept, she admitted she was freaking out. “I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” Swift said, before addressing the *NSYNC members.

“I have your dolls! You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much,” she gushed.

She was also hopeful that this reunion might portend something even more momentous. “They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is!” she said.

While Swift’s fangirling went viral on social media, it wasn’t the only VMAs moment to do so.

Fans also loved watching Swift, next to Ice Spice, dancing up a storm while Demi Lovato performed “Cool for the Summer.”

She also rocked out and sang along when Lovato performed “Heart Attack.”

Swift also displayed her enthusiasm when Shakira took to the stage.

She also thoroughly enjoyed Karol G’s performance.

And then there was her reaction to Diddy’s performance.

And how about the losing battle she fought with an uncooperative cupholder?

And finally, there was this.

The MTV Video Music Awards can be streamed live on Pluto TV in Canada.

