Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

*NSYNC fans were shook when the iconic boy band staged a surprise reunion on the stage of the MTV VMAs, with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone joining forces to present the award for Best Pop Video.

One fan who couldn’t prevent herself from some serious fangirling was Taylor Swift, who positively lost it while sitting in the crowd.

Alright, you asked and we delivered! Here’s your extra special #poVMA view of @taylorswift13 and @icespicee_ watching *NSYNC from the audience at the #VMAs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AJm2uRY9Ft — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

When the award went to Swift and she took to the stage to accept, she admitted she was freaking out. “I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” Swift said, before addressing the *NSYNC members.

“I have your dolls! You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much,” she gushed.

She was also hopeful that this reunion might portend something even more momentous. “They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is!” she said.

NSYNC presents the VMA for Best Pop to Taylor Swift. https://t.co/mLNbmLXyoC pic.twitter.com/haUj6gYdn2 — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2023

While Swift’s fangirling went viral on social media, it wasn’t the only VMAs moment to do so.

Fans also loved watching Swift, next to Ice Spice, dancing up a storm while Demi Lovato performed “Cool for the Summer.”

She also rocked out and sang along when Lovato performed “Heart Attack.”

Swift also displayed her enthusiasm when Shakira took to the stage.

She also thoroughly enjoyed Karol G’s performance.

🎥| Taylor and her video cinematographer Rina Yang dancing to Karol G at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/XVOgZcJjpd — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023

And then there was her reaction to Diddy’s performance.

💃| Taylor and Sabrina having a dance party during Diddy’s performance at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/myJwUWEGcL — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023

And how about the losing battle she fought with an uncooperative cupholder?

🎥| Taylor vs the cup holder #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tU1rlZnm9v — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023

And finally, there was this.

Idk why but this is the most accurately Taylor Swift taylor swift video ever pic.twitter.com/nQTkKa2Mmj — Raghav • 1989 era 💙 Swiftball Staff 🥰 (@RaghavsRep) September 13, 2023

The MTV Video Music Awards can be streamed live on Pluto TV in Canada.