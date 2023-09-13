Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez can’t help being in awe of Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday night, the artists and famous besties attended the 2023 MTV VMAs, which streamed live on Pluto TV in Canada, where they got to hang out together.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Gomez poked a bit of fun at herself over a photo of her and Swift embracing each other.

“She looks stunning I look constipated,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star wrote.

Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez added in a smaller caption below the pic, “Typical.”

The awards show was a big one for both stars, as Gomez took home the award for Best Afrobeats with Nigerian singer Rema for their song “Calm Down”.

Swift, meanwhile, tied the record for most Moonmen won in a single night, taking home nine awards, including Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero”.

For her part, Gomez seemed to have a fulfilling night, celebrating her award win on Instagram, and sharing a Story post declaring, “I will never be a meme again.”

Selena Gomez/Instagram

“I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself,” Gomez added. “Much love.”