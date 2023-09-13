Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez clearly can’t hide how she feels if she disapproves of something.

The “Wolves” hitmaker went viral on Tuesday after a clip of her reacting to Chris Brown’s MTV VMA nomination did the rounds online.

Gomez nabbed the award for Best Afrobeats at the awards ceremony with Rema for the pair’s hit “Calm Down”.

Brown, on the other hand, was nominated in the Best R&B category for his feature on Chlöe’s “How Does It Feel”.

The gong went to SZA for “Shirt”.

As the nominees for Best R&B were read out, Gomez was hilariously caught on camera scrunching her nose as Brown’s name was read.

Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

Brown used to date Rihanna, but pleaded guilty to assault in 2009 after horrific images of her bruised and beaten face emerged online.

Gomez’s facial expressions also hit headlines after she looked visibly worried after technical difficulties appeared to interrupt Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of “vampire”.

However, it was all staged.

Gomez clearly wasn’t impressed with all the stories written about her, with her taking to her Instagram Story to write: “I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Credit: Instagram/Selena Gomez

The MTV Video Music Awards were streamed live on Pluto TV in Canada.