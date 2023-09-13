Liam Payne is continuing to deal with health issues.

While on a trip to Lake Como in Italy with girlfriend Kate Cassidy this week, the former One Direction singer was rushed to hospital due to serious kidney pain.

READ MORE: Liam Payne Postpones South American Tour After Being Hospitalized Due To ‘Serious Kidney Infection’

According to Page Six, doctors have been investigating the 30-year-old’s medical issues, which have been recurring in recent weeks.

“Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on,” a source told the outlet. “Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill.”

The source continued, “Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days.”

READ MORE: Liam Payne Says He ‘Feels Amazing’ After 100 Days Of Sobriety

Finally, they added, “They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.”

News of Payne’s hospitalization in Italy comes just weeks after he was previously hospitalized due to “a serious kidney infection,” causing him to postpone his South American tour.

“I have the best people around me trying to help me recover as we speak,” Payne wrote on Instagram when announcing the news late last month.