Selena Gomez has been turned into a never-ending cycle of memes.

Her latest candid moments from last night’s 2023 MTV VMAs quickly went viral online, prompting a response from the singer. Following the annual show, in which several of her meme-worthy reactions circulated the internet, Gomez took to her Instagram Story, declaring, “I will never be a meme again.”

“I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself,” she added. “Much love.”

The “Calm Down” singer, 31, seems to be referring to her reactions during the show’s live broadcast, including perhaps her most viral moment when she quickly appeared unimpressed and stopped clapping upon Chris Brown’s nomination being announced.

Gomez’s post also comes after her reaction to Olivia Rodrigo’s staged performance malfunction was misinterpreted. As Rodrigo pretended to be interrupted by her set breaking down and then rushed off stage, Gomez looked on in shock and worry at the display. Online critics began posting the clip with out-of-context explanations, attempting to villainize the “Single Soon” hitmaker as they claimed she was shading Rodrigo and wasn’t enjoying the performance.

Selena Gomez’s reaction was to the planned STAGE MALFUNCTION of Olivia Rodrigo’s set. She was confused, scared and worried for Olivia bc she didn’t know it was planned. LEAVE SELENA ALONE. Stop trying to make her a villain & use her to attack Olivia. Leave both women alone. #vmas pic.twitter.com/1MZbCLpqhM — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) September 13, 2023

Additionally, Gomez’s overjoyed reaction to SZA winning the Best R&B Video Award did its rounds, in which she was seen flinging her arms in the air to cheer. The “Only Murders in the Building” star then looked around the crowd for the “Kill Bill” performer before disappointment washed over her face when it was revealed that SZA couldn’t be there to accept the award.

Selena Gomez looking for SZA to accept her #VMAs award for ‘Best R&B Video’. pic.twitter.com/7mOzUoDbcV — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2023

Last month, Gomez went viral after her friend Dominic J West shared a photo of the actress fully wrapped in a cozy blanket on a front porch while striking a fresh-faced and slightly pensive look on his Instagram Story. The pic circulated online with fans making Gomez the subject of several memes, which she even reacted to by reposting two of her favourites on her Instagram Story, as per Elle.

One read, “Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying,” while the second said, “my mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in mexico, this was taken during a year without rain,” referencing the singer’s 2010 track “A Year Without Rain” off the album of the same name.

Earlier this month, the former Disney star spawned another meme with her amazing reaction to LAFC goalie John McCarthy stopping a shot from Messi, in which she was left wide-eyed and open-jawed. At the time, Gomez also poked fun at her expression on her IG Story, writing “Mood.”