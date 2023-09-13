Meet the new crop of dancers.
On Wednesday, ABC revealed the full cast for “Dancing with the Stars” season 32, including stars like Alyson Hannigan, Mira Sorvino and more.
The full cast was announced live on “Good Morning America”.
Full cast reveal of the new season of @officialdwts! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS@Jason_Mraz@MiraSorvino
Xochitl Gomez@AdrianPeterson@lelepons@jamielynnspears@tysoncbeckford@HarryJowsey
Ariana Madix@MauricioUmansky@alydenisof@mrmattwalsh
Charity Lawson@MrBarryWilliams pic.twitter.com/oxEsgQ9mPV
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 13, 2023
Also joining the show for season 23 are stars like Mauricio Umansky, Jason Mraz and Barry Williams, along with previously announced newcomers Ariana Madix, Jamie Lynn Spears and Charity Lawson.
Fan-favourite dance pros Sasha Farber, Peta Murgatroyd and more, though absent this season are Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Sharna Burgess.
Check out the full “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 cast below:
Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber
Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko
Jamie Lynn Spears & Alan Bersten
Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater
Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold
Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong
Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach
Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev
Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart
Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov
Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd
Tyson Beckford & Jenna Johnson
Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy
Matt Walsh & Koko Iwasaki
“Dancing with the Stars” season 32 premieres Sept. 26.