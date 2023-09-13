Click to share this via email

Meet the new crop of dancers.

On Wednesday, ABC revealed the full cast for “Dancing with the Stars” season 32, including stars like Alyson Hannigan, Mira Sorvino and more.

The full cast was announced live on “Good Morning America”.

Also joining the show for season 23 are stars like Mauricio Umansky, Jason Mraz and Barry Williams, along with previously announced newcomers Ariana Madix, Jamie Lynn Spears and Charity Lawson.

Fan-favourite dance pros Sasha Farber, Peta Murgatroyd and more, though absent this season are Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Sharna Burgess.

Check out the full “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 cast below:

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Jamie Lynn Spears & Alan Bersten

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Tyson Beckford & Jenna Johnson

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Matt Walsh & Koko Iwasaki

Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

“Dancing with the Stars” season 32 premieres Sept. 26.