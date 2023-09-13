Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 2023 MTV VMAs were packed with incredible performances, viral celeb clips and Moon Person trophies on Tuesday, so let’s take a look at some of the most-talked about moments.

That NSYNC Reunion

NSYNC fans, including Taylor Swift, were in shock at the ceremony after seeing the band — comprised of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — reunite to present the award for Best Pop Video.

The gong went to Swift and she couldn’t hide her excitement as she fangirled before her acceptance speech.

“I have your dolls! You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much,” she gushed.

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Bongos’ Performance

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage to perform their new track “Bongos” for the first time.

The performance included lots of twerking, a glitterball coming down from the ceiling, sizzling dance moves and obviously, bongos.

That Megan Thee Stallion And Justin Timberlake Incident

A video of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake supposedly having a heated conversation backstage did the rounds online, but sources have since told ET that the meeting was actually a sweet moment between the two.

Justin told Megan, according to the sources, “It’s so nice to meet you,” while Megan replied, “No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count, we gotta meet proper.”

Another source close to the situation said: “Meg loves Justin. She was saying ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to be arguing backstage at the 2023 #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/aqIfIjssxl — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2023

Nicki Minaj And Taylor Swift Hug It Out

Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment on the pink carpet as they were snapped hugging on their arrival.

While accepting her third Moon Person for Best Direction, Swift also mouthed “I love you” to host Minaj, as well as telling the crowd, “That’s my favourite Sagittarius over there.”

Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Shakira Crowd Surfs

Shakira pulled out all the stops for her incredible VMAs performance as she belted out an array of her hits.

The musician — who received the 2023 Video Vanguard Award, making history as the first South American artist to earn the honour — had rain, a lot of incredible choreography and some crowd surfing included in her performance.

Diddy Honoured With Global Icon Award

Diddy was presented with the Global Icon Award during the 2023 VMAs, with Mary J. Blige handing him the honour.

The music mogul then belted out an array of his greatest hits, with him being joined on stage by Keyshia Cole, Yung Miami and more.

Young Money Is Back

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and more delivered an iconic Young Money reunion performance during the star-studded bash’s Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute.

The showbiz duo — who followed a performance by LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five — rapped “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and “A Milli”.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Shocking Performance

Olivia Rodrigo shocked crowd members, including Selena Gomez, when technical difficulties appeared to interrupt her performance of “vampire”.

Like in her music video, sparks started flying behind her and set pieces came crashing down.

Fans needn’t have worried though, as it was all staged.