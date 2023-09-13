Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Jonas is among the many artists that have had enough of fans throwing things on stage.

The singer was performing at the Jonas Brothers gig in Sacramento, California on Monday when he dodged items chucked at him as he belted out the band’s song “Rollercoaster”.

He attempted to catch them and smiled, but he was adamant that fans shouldn’t throw anything else at him.

Jonas told the crowd “stop” a few times, before he carried on singing the track.

READ MORE: Fan Tells Priyanka Chopra She Wanted To Marry Nick Jonas: ‘I’m So Jealous’

Recently, an array of stars have been hit in the face after gig-goers threw objects at them.

READ MORE: See Nick Jonas Fall In A Hole On Stage And Recover Like A Pro

Bebe Rexha got hit in the face with a cell phone and had to have stitches in June, while Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet that month, as well.

Ava Max was also slapped by a man who crashed the stage.