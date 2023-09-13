Click to share this via email

Diddy made the VMAs a family affair.

On Tuesday night, the 53-year-old rapper performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where he also received the Global Icon Award.

On the red carpet, Diddy was joined by daughters Chance, Jessie and D’Lila and son Justin Dior.

During the show, Diddy took the stage for a performance with Keyshia Cole.

For the performance, the rapper was joined by his son King, as well as 16-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila.

After his performance, Diddy’s longtime friend Mary J. Blige presented him the Global Icon Award, and the rapper was accompanied onstage by his three daughters and son King.

“This was a dream come true for me,” Diddy said, accepting the award and giving thanks to his Bad Boy family.

“You just gotta keep dreaming,” he continued. “I thank God for this choice that he made for me to be able to touch you with my music, give you a good time, make you dance, make you feel good.”

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be available on demand beginning Sept. 14 on Paramount+.