BFFS Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez stunned at the 2023 MTV VMAs afterparty.

The pair stepped out in New York City donning mini dresses for the event, hosted by Diddy at The Ned NoMad hotel.

Swift, 33, strutted out of the party putting her long legs on full display in a blue denim corset mini dress. The Midnights singer wore a pair of towering silver platform heels and accessorized the look with a matching sparkly handbag, complete with her signature red lipstick.

Taylor Swift is seen leaving the VMAs after party on September 13, 2023 in New York City. — Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gomez, 31, matched her bestie as she also opted for a mini dress, but in a purple satin fabric. She even accessorized with a matching silver chainmail purse, and donned black pointed heels. Upon leaving the party, the singer sported a black embroidered leather jacket.

Selena Gomez is seen leaving the VMAs sfter party on September 13, 2023 in New York City. — Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gomez also showed off her afterparty look in a mirror selfie uploaded to her Instagram Story.

Photo: Instagram/ @SelenaGomez

The star-studded afterparty also saw Saweetie, Ice Spice Lil Nas X, Cardi B and Offset, Cara Delevingne and more attend.

Earlier in the night, at the MTV VMAs award show, Swift and Gomez shared several sweet moments. At one point the two went in for a warm hug and, throughout the night, they both cheered each other on from the audience as they won awards. Gomez took home an award for Best Afrobeats Video for her “Calm Down” collaboration with Rema, while Swift swept the show, winning nine of the 11 categories she was nominated in, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

