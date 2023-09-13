Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ben Affleck showed off his rapping skills in the latest Dunkin’ ad.

The commercial premiered on Tuesday during the 2023 MTV VMAs, with the clip starring Ice Spice, promoting the new Ice Spice Munchkins Drink.

Affleck told the camera, “Things with Dunkin’ are going well. Big promotion. Made me brand ambassador.”

READ MORE: Ben Affleck Surprises Even More Dunkin’ Donuts Customers In Super Bowl Ad Outtakes

The “Air” actor then sat across from Ice Spice, questioning the rapper when discussing possible drink names: “How are people going to connect you with Dunkin’?”

“I’m a Dunkin’ girl,” she insisted, as Affleck responded, “I’m not seeing it.”

Ben Affleck, Ice Spice. — Shutterstock

READ MORE: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Team Up In Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl Ad

“Ice Spice. My fans are the munchkins,” she said, suggesting: “Ice Spice Munchkins drink.”

Affleck appeared to ignore the idea, insisting: “We’ll call it Vanilla Ice spice,” before launching into a rap as the unimpressed musician stared at him.

The new drink — which has been unveiled for pumpkin spice season — will be available now through Oct. 31.