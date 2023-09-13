Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake are putting rumours of a feud between them to rest.

After a viral video of their backstage encounter at the 2023 MTV VMAs left fans speculating a possible feud between the two, given Megan’s seemingly angry expressions in the clip, the singers immediately shut down rumours at an afterparty.

In a TikTok video uploaded to Megan’s account early Wednesday, the pair are seen smiling and laughing as they chat and dance beside each other while the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper makes hand gestures toward the camera, mimicking her actions from their backstage moment at the awards show.

“I just talk with my hands lol,” she simply explained of what went down in the caption, adding, “@justintimberlake love ya.”

READ MORE: Top Moments From 2023 MTV VMAs: From That NSYNC Reunion To Megan Thee Stallion And Justin Timberlake’s Viral Backstage Meeting

@theestallion I just talk with my hands lol 💁🏽‍♀️see ya next time @Justin Timberlake ♬ Fukai Mori – Do As Infinity

Megan and Timberlake reportedly filmed the TikTok at a VMA afterparty held at TAO Downtown restaurant in New York in the Skybox private dining room, where they both partied until past 2 a.m., as per Page Six.

Megan also shared the video to her Instagram account, to which Timberlake dropped a comment on the post, writing: “Real hot girl sh*t. Never change @theestallion.” He even reposted the clip to his own Story, adding a red heart emoji.

Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion. — Photo: Instagram/ @JustinTimberlake

On social media, fans expressed relief over the pair’s squashed beef.

“Iconic response,” one person commended the post, while another praised “that‘s how you clear up unnecessary drama.”

“As a fellow hand talker I understood immediatelyyyyyy,” someone else commented before another fan joked: “It’s the best way of communication, especially when the nails are on point.”

READ MORE: Nelly Furtado Admits Justin Timberlake And Timbaland Reunion Was ‘A Little Overdue’ But They’re ‘Just Happy To Be Doing It Now’

One person even suggested that “Harry [Styles] & Chris Pine need to take a glimpse of how to deter drama,” noting that last year’s “Spitgate lasted entirely too long.”

Additionally, multiple sources confirmed that the encounter was nothing but sweet and friendly.

One source told ET that, during their meeting, Justin told Megan, “It’s so nice to meet you,” to which she replied, “No, no! This don’t count, this don’t count! We gotta meet proper.”

Another source told ET that “Meg loves Justin” and “was saying ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Explains She Never Listens To Music During Sex Because ‘I Got Something To Say’

Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that the 28-year-old just wanted to chat with Timberlake, 42, some more.

“Megan didn’t want this to be the first meeting with Justin Timberlake, so [she] said, ‘Not now,’” the eyewitness told the outlet.

Megan attended Tuesday night’s MTV VMAs to perform her new track “Bongos” with Cardi B, while Timberlake reunited with his NSYNC bandmates.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be available on demand beginning Sept. 14 on Paramount+.