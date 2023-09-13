Jeff Probst wouldn’t underestimate Cirie Fields.

Speaking to ET Canada, the host of Global’s “Survivor” shared his thoughts on watching the show’s legendary star Cirie Fields join “Big Brother” this season.

“Look, there’s a reason Cirie is in the ‘Survivor’ Hall of Fame,” Probst said. “And it’s this crazy ability that, you know, she’s a threat to win any social game she plays, and yet you want to keep her around. I don’t even get it. And I feel that way about Cirie.”

Fields, a nurse from Pennsylvania, has competed on “Survivor” four times, beginning with “Survivor: Panama” in 2005, and most recently in the “Game Changers” season in 2016.

She was also the co-winner of the reality competition “Snake in the Grass” in 2022, and won the first season of “The Traitors” earlier this year.

‌”I don’t know that I would ever trust her in any game, but I’d want to play alongside her knowing she’s probably going to beat me,” Probst said of Fields.

“That’s her innate ability to get you to like her, because she is likeable. She’s both. She’s really likeable. She’s fun to be around. And you forget she’s already plotted against you and your game is over,” he continued.

Probst added, “That’s why I think it’s going to be fun to watch Cirie play a game like ‘Big Brother’. She’s played ‘Survivor’. She’s played other games. ‘Big Brother’ is its own game and it’s a long game. And I think that bodes well for Cirie.”

Fields made her “Big Brother” debut with season 25, which premiered on August 2.

The new season of “Survivor” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, on Global.