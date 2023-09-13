Tori Kelly shared a health update as she kicked off her “Take Control” tour after being hospitalized with severe blood clots earlier this year.

“It was definitely a scary couple of days.”

The singer performed the first date of the tour in Toronto on Sept. 10, with her chatting to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair ahead of the show.

As Blair questioned how Kelly was doing now and asked what it was like to have her husband, André Murillo, there for her, she responded, “Oh, my gosh. Man, I was so grateful that he was there through all of it. And it was definitely a scary couple of days, you know, and it came out of nowhere.

“Just makes me want to not take anything for granted… being on this tour, really trying to live in the moment and be grateful.”

“But to be on the other side of it, I feel really, really grateful. And even, I mean, to get back into doing what I love and, you know, feeling all the love and support through that whole time too, just really was incredible.”

Kelly said of the fan support amid her health scare, “It was overwhelming. I just think because, I mean, when you’re in it, I just think I’m a late processer, too. So I just think I wasn’t even fully aware of like, what was going on.

“And then it was more after the fact, I was like, ‘Wow.’ Like, people were really worried and just really, you know, caring for me. So that, yeah, just makes me want to not take anything for granted, you know, being on this tour, just like really trying to live in the moment and be grateful.”

As talk then turned to touring, Kelly shared her love of Toronto.

She insisted the city has a “special place” in her heart, as well as ketchup chips.

Kelly told Blair, “[I’m] obsessed with ketchup chips. But like more than that, the fans here and just the people here.

“I’ve always had incredible experiences doing shows in Toronto, just such great energy. So I’m looking forward to it. And these venues too, are more, you know, intimate and I’m just looking forward to having a really special night with my fans,” she added, referencing the Axis Club where she performed.

