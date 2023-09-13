Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road.

On Wednesday, just days after the release of her sophomore album, the 20-year-old pop star announced her GUTS World Tour.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Shocks Selena Gomez And MTV VMAs Crowd With Staged Technical Difficulties During Performance

With 57 concert dates announced so far, Rodrigo will be playing shows across North America and Europe.

Special guests on the tour will include The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf.

The GUTS World Tour will kick off in Palm Springs on Feb. 23, 2024, and will stop off in Montreal on March 26 and Toronto on March 29.

After making the rounds in Europe, Rodrigo will return to North America for more shows, including a stop in Vancouver on August 9.

Fans can register to purchase tickets when they become available through Rodrigo’s official site.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Sets Record Straight About Taylor Swift Feud Rumours

In June, Rodrigo released “Vampire”, the first single off her new album, GUTS, debuting the song at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

She followed it up with “Bad Idea Right?” in August, and released her album on Sept. 8.

On Tuesday, Rodrigo released the music video for her next single, “Get Him Back!”, and performed it in a medley with “Vampire” at the 2023 MTV VMAs.