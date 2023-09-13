Matthew McConaughey doesn’t like to be put in box.

On Tuesday, the “Interstellar” star appeared on “The View” and got into a bit of a tense exchange with co-host Joy Behar over his approach to politics.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Remembers Those Who Were Affected By Uvalde School Shooting 6 Months On: ‘We Want Those Lost Lives To Matter’

The moment occurred during a conversation about potentially running for political office in Texas.

“As far as office, I will always measure what category I can be most useful,” McConaughey said.

Referring to his activism in the state following the deadly school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde in 2022, Behar asked the actor, “Do you think you can get elected in Texas, being anti-gun?”

Taking a moment to gather himself, McConaughey repeated the question to himself and then raised his finger at Behar.

“One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I’m not interested in playing,” he told her, to which the co-host responded that he didn’t have to say anything if he didn’t want. After returning from an ad break, co-host Sunny Hostin addressed the awkward moment, telling McConaughey, “I did want to say that I’ve done a lot of research in terms of your advocacy, and I don’t know that you’re anti-gun, I think you’re pro-gun responsibility and legislation.” READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey To Release Debut Children’s Book, ‘Just Because’

Earlier in the show, McConaughey and Behar had a much more pleasant exchange after reliving a 2006 appearance on the talk show, where the actor massaged the host’s feet.

Matthew @McConaughey relives a 2006 iconic View moment by giving @JoyVBehar a foot massage! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5oAuSwExta — The View (@TheView) September 12, 2023

To show he’s still got his massage skills, McConaughey decided to give Behar another foot massage.

“Reflexology is your next career,” Behar told him.