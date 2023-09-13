This is why Taylor Swift can’t have nice things.

While attending the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday night, the Reputation singer had a bit of an outfit disaster when one of her expensive rings accidentally broke.

In a video circulating online, Swift’s face is priceless as she’s seen explaining to an event staff member that she’s missing the gem that was centred on the top of her ring. She then ducks down as another staffer points to the floor with a flashlight, appearing to have found the gem. As Swift gets up, she inspects the ring; however, it’s unclear if the missing piece was found.

help taylor broke her ring😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nJXeZraVLf — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) September 13, 2023

According to Taylor Swift style sources, the gold ring — which features twisted detailing around a large onyx stone with more gold details and a diamond centre — has a hefty price tag, estimated around $12,000, and was made by Van Cleef & Arpels — a designer jewellery maker.

While many fans joked that Swift “partied too hard” on social media, others defended the VMA winner of the night, saying: “If that ring broke just from her dancing it was poorly made shame on that Jeweller!!!”

“A 12 000 dollar ring and it broke like that???!! Our friendship bracelets are more durable!!,” another fan wrote.

Nonetheless, the outfit mishap didn’t stop Swift from having a good time as the “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” hitmaker was seen singing along and dancing to performances throughout the entire night, in true Swift award-show fashion.

Elsewhere, the Swift style sources broke down the cost of the other gold and silver jewellery pieces Swift wore for her VMAs look, including a vintage diamond necklace priced at over $65k and another $43.5k gold necklace, along with additional lavish rings and earrings.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Swift’s VMAs Versace outfit was an easter egg for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — which she’s yet to announce — especially after it included what appeared to be a gold snake bracelet on her wrist.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be available on demand beginning Sept. 14 on Paramount+.