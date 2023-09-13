Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift was undeniably the belle of the ball at the 2023 VMAs on Tuesday night. She swept wins in nine categories and earned her flowers in the fashion department, too.

After bagging her wins and giving her acceptance speeches, the music industry maven wore an iconic dress for the flashing cameras at a VMA afterparty. She swapped her opulent Versace gown for a super-cute EB Denim corset minidress.

The dress, which emits denim heaven, can be found here, but we know most girlies can’t casually drop nearly $700. So, we’re here to supply you with some equally adorable alternatives.

(L-R): Taylor Swift, Ruffle Dress, DKNY Dress — Photos(L-R): Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Amazon

RoRox Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

Though Swift’s mini dress is a more modern cut, you can return in time with this glamorous 1950s Denim Pinafore. This dress boasts the timeless ’50s cut, adjustable straps and a universally flattering fit.

Price: $79. Available in sizes XS-4XL.

chouyatou Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

This lacy mini dress is the perfect go-to for an edgier spin on Swift’s night-out look if you want your slice of denim to have a little sauciness.

Price: $38-$46, depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-L.

MYHALF Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

Featuring ruffle accents on the shoulders and hem, this chic piece boasts a zipper closure and is crafted from 97% polyester and 3% spandex, offering the right amount of stretch and comfort for a flattering fit.

Price: $59-$63, depending on the size. Available in sizes S, M, XL and 2XL.

Tube Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

Featuring an iconic throwback silhouette to the early aughts, this stunning shape is a pleasant adaptation to Swift’s ’90s corset look.

Price: $29, available in sizes S-L.

Floerns Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

This dress offers a convenient zipper closure for easy wear, a sleeveless design, a stylish collar neckline and a backless design that adds a touch of allure to your look.

Price: $66-$80, depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-L.

Allegra Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

This stylish fit offers a buttoned-down front, adjustable straps, two front pockets and a flattering A-line silhouette.

Price: $63

DKNY Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

This dress meets elegance with a modern-day style. The structured lines and contemporary hems ensure a stylish and comfortable fit.

Price: $111-$135, depending on the size. Available in sizes 2, 4, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16.

DYMADE Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

This bodycon dress brings both style and comfort. The front zipper allows you to change to a deep V-neck style while the high-waisted design accentuates your body’s golden ratio.

Price: $122. Available in size L.

bmkBWO Denim Dress — Photo: Amazon

Crafted from soft polyester fabric, this short-sleeve dress offers a relaxed fit for all seasons.

Price: $27-$37, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-2XL.

DKNY Patchwork Dress — Photo: Amazon

Similar to the reworking of Swift’s minidress, this DKNY patchwork dress offers an elegant spin on a contemporary trend that is coming back fiercely in the fashion world.

Price: $126-$169, depending on the size. Available in sizes 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16.

Eliacher Dress — Photo: Amazon

Again, this denim mini dress offers a sexier edge to Swift’s corset look on her big night.

Price: $73-$87, depending on the size. Available in sizes M and XL.

Denim dress — Photos: Amazon

Elevate your denim game with this Y2K-inspired bodycon mini dress. It’s crafted with breathable polyester material, promising both a comfy and fashion-forward experience.

Price: $57. Available in size M.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be available on demand beginning Sept. 14 on Paramount+.