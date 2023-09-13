Click to share this via email

The new trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon” is here.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Lily Gladstone and more are among a star-studded cast for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming flick.

The new teaser follows the love story between Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie (Gladstone) among the violence.

De Niro’s William Hale asks DiCaprio’s character in the clip, “Son, I got a question… do you like women?”

He replies, “That’s my weakness.”

A synopsis reads, “Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.”

A description adds, “At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

“Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

“Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book.”

Apple Original Films revealed last month that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will debut worldwide on Oct. 20, and will subsequently stream on Apple TV+ at a yet-to-be-announced date.