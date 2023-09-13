A new spotting of Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade seems to prove that the rumoured couple are still going strong.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and the country singer appeared “intimate” while out for coffee together in Paris, as per one of Page Six‘s local eyewitnesses.

According to the source, named Chelsea Gérard, Richards, 54, and Wade, 28, entered a “low-key” café in Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Prés area on Tuesday morning. Gérard claimed the two “walked up alone” and “sat at a proper table inside, close together,” noting that they chose to sit next to one another at the table meant for four.

Inside the café, which Gérard said is “not the kind of spot you go to be seen,” Richards and Wade were “constantly leaning in toward one another, even when not speaking” and were “clearly relaxed” given that they “weren’t on display” at the private spot.

Gérard described the pair’s interactions as “very intimate,” adding that there was plenty of “playful touching” between them. Additionally, she observed a “je ne sais quoi [elusive quality] to their comfortable intimacy.”

Prior to speaking with Page Six, Gérard told the Instagram account @facereality16 — who was first to report Richards and Wade’s new spotting — that the rumoured couple’s “body language” demonstrated that they are “not just two friends.”

Richards and Wade — who’ve been friends prior to Richards’ separation from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky — continue to deny dating rumours, insisting that they’re just “friends.” The two are in the city of love for Wade’s performance on Wednesday at the Parisian music venue, Les Étoiles.