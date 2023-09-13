The bitter divorce battle between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner continues.

On Monday, the “Yellowstone” star filed documents with the court hitting back at his ex’s request for the actor to pay her a “whopping” $885,000 for her legal fees, People reported.

Calling the requested amount “unreasonable” and “nothing short of outrageous,” Costner’s legal team claimed that he has already paid Baumgartner $405,000 in fees.

“The Family Code requires the Court to assess whether the fees incurred and prospective fees are reasonably necessary,” the filing states. “Although Kevin is the wealthier party with a higher cash flow than Christine, Christine is quite capable of contributing to her own attorneys’ fees.”

Discussing Baumgartner’s request directly, Costner’s team argues, “Christine’s argument that Kevin has incurred more in fees than she was awarded and what she took from his accounts is not, standing alone, a valid basis for an award of additional fees to her.

“The amount Kevin has incurred cannot be the talisman of how much Christine should be awarded in fees,” the document continues.

The filing also alleges that Costner “has been forced to spend substantial attorney’s fees as a result of Christine’s uncooperative conduct,” including repeatedly having to go to court.

“Christine’s actions increased the fees incurred by not only Christine, but also Kevin,” the filing says. “To use these fees as the basis for an argument that Christine needs more to level the playing field is nonsensical.”

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May, after 18 years of marriage. They have three children together.