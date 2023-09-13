Ashton Kutcher is facing more backlash after a text sent out from his mailing list stated he “chose love” amid the Danny Masterson controversy.

The text was the first to be sent out since July 28, with it reading: “A friend said something me today: We have one heart we can fill in with hatred or love. I chose love.”

He then reiterated in a follow-up message: “I chose love.”

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Appears To Mock Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Amid Danny Masterson Controversy After Being Accused Of Cyberbullying Nicole Kidman

Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, have been facing backlash after it was reported that they’d sent letters to the judge in support of their friend and former “That ’70s Show” co-star, Danny Masterson, ahead of his sentencing for raping two women two decades ago.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week.

Social media users shared grabs of the texts and criticized Kutcher — who came under fire earlier this week, as well, after a clip of him making vulgar comments about a then-age 15 Hilary Duff resurfaced online — with one posting: “I forgot I was on ashton kutcher’s text newslettter. It’s so over for him.”

I forgot I was on ashton kutcher’s text newslettter. It’s so over for him pic.twitter.com/n5N3pyfeRD — brigid 🥀 (@brighteryork) September 12, 2023

READ MORE: ‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Gets 30 Years To Life In Prison For Rapes Of 2 Women

See more social media response below.

Anyone else subscribed to @aplusk 's text messages? I assume this is in response to the backlash. I forgot that I was subscribed to him lmao What the hell is this #AshtonKutcher #DannyMasterson #MilaKunis pic.twitter.com/nslCW8ii30 — smash (@smashedlee) September 13, 2023

Does anyone remember when Ashton Kutcher “leaked” his phone number and you could get automated text messages from him? Well I forgot I did that and today I decided to choose violence pic.twitter.com/0aNVIQHHI6 — 🦋 Andrea 🦋 (@andialvx) September 12, 2023

I'm a part of Ashton Kutcher's Community text line (don't ask me why; I signed up years ago and can't figure out how to leave) and he just sent this pic.twitter.com/YNMg2fgz7T — Brandon Finch 🎨🖌️ (@simplyfinch) September 12, 2023

Amid the letter backlash, Kutcher and Kunis — who tied the knot in 2015 — shared an apology video.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in the clip, to which Kunis followed with, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Kutcher then explained that a couple of months ago, Masterson’s family reached out to them and asked if they would write character letters on behalf of Masterson “to represent the person that we knew for 25 years” so that “the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing.”

See more in the clip below.