Chase Stokes is celebrating Kelsea Ballerini.
On Tuesday, the country singer turned 30-years-old, and her boyfriend shared a loving birthday tribute on his Instagram account.
“dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini. i love you ❤️,” Stokes wrote in the caption.
He also shared a slideshow of candid photos and videos from throughout their relationship.
In the comments, Ballerini responded, “you really made 29 😍🥹🫶🫠 i love you stokes.”
Stokes’ “Outer Banks” co-star Madison Bailey also commented, “Y’all are so 🥹😭.”
It was a big birthday for Ballerini, who, on top of turning 30, also performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs.
Over the weekend, she celebrated her birthday early with a girls trip to an undisclosed tropical location.
Ballerini and Stokes were first linked in January.
In July, the singer opened up about their relationship, telling Stylecaster, “He’s also a Virgo, we’re very similar; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page, which is nice. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”