Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chase Stokes is celebrating Kelsea Ballerini.

On Tuesday, the country singer turned 30-years-old, and her boyfriend shared a loving birthday tribute on his Instagram account.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Video Hyping Herself Up Before First Date With Chase Stokes: ‘I Can Do This!’

“dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini. i love you ❤️,” Stokes wrote in the caption.

He also shared a slideshow of candid photos and videos from throughout their relationship.

In the comments, Ballerini responded, “you really made 29 😍🥹🫶🫠 i love you stokes.”

Stokes’ “Outer Banks” co-star Madison Bailey also commented, “Y’all are so 🥹😭.”

It was a big birthday for Ballerini, who, on top of turning 30, also performed at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Why She Was Willing To Go Public With Chase Stokes Romance After Divorce

Over the weekend, she celebrated her birthday early with a girls trip to an undisclosed tropical location.

Ballerini and Stokes were first linked in January.

In July, the singer opened up about their relationship, telling Stylecaster, “He’s also a Virgo, we’re very similar; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page, which is nice. It’s been half a year and it’s been great.”