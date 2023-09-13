Pink doesn’t have time for social media trolls.

The singer fired back at someone who compared her to transgender comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard on Tuesday.

Pink — whose birthday was September 8 — responded to the troll who wished her happy birthday using Izzard’s photo.

The “Try” hitmaker wrote, “Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post.

“I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.

“It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one,” she added.

Pink — who has spoken openly about raising her kids gender neutral — then posted in a follow-up message:

MOST IMPORTANTLY -what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless fucko. At least be creative next time dum dum. https://t.co/QTA4QNxA87 — P!nk (@Pink) September 12, 2023

The musician added, “I post these things to show the kids I know- my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly.

“I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love me. Now I shall sleep really really well. Night night 💙”