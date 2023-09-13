Pink doesn’t have time for social media trolls.

The singer fired back at someone who compared her to transgender comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard on Tuesday.

Pink — whose birthday was September 8 — responded to the troll who wished her happy birthday using Izzard’s photo.

The “Try” hitmaker wrote, “Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post.

“I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.

“It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one,” she added.

Pink — who has spoken openly about raising her kids gender neutral — then posted in a follow-up message:

The musician added, “I post these things to show the kids I know- my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly.

“I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love me. Now I shall sleep really really well. Night night 💙”